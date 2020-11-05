Hong Jin Young's master's degree comes under scrutiny

Trot singer Hong Jin Young is being accused of plagiarism regarding her master's thesis.

According to Kookmin Ilbo, 74% of the content of her 2009 master's thesis when she was a student at Chosun University was detected as identical to other sources online. It was reported that she submitted her thesis in April and was approved in May 2009. She then debuted with "Love Battery" in June of the same year.

The allegation arose as the acceptable percentage of the plagiarism checker usually ranges from 15 to 25%, while Hong Jin Young's marked 74% and still got approved. In addition, the fact that her father is a professor at Chosun University further fueled the allegation.



Her label simply denied the accusation, however, they refused to forward the contact of the professor who approved her thesis, stating he has already retired and been out of touch with them.

