GOT7 have dropped their teaser image for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.
In the teaser, GOT7 sit in a foggy, pink draped room after falling asleep on clouds. The JYP Entertainment boy group are releasing their upcoming album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' on November 30 KST, but they'll be dropping their pre-release single "Breath" on the 23rd.
Are you excited for GOT7's comeback?
GOT7 bathe in pink in 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' group teaser image
