11

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

GOT7 bathe in pink in 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' group teaser image

AKP STAFF

GOT7 have dropped their teaser image for 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.

In the teaser, GOT7 sit in a foggy, pink draped room after falling asleep on clouds. The JYP Entertainment boy group are releasing their upcoming album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' on November 30 KST, but they'll be dropping their pre-release single "Breath" on the 23rd.

Are you excited for GOT7's comeback?

  1. GOT7
  2. BREATH OF LOVE LAST PIECE
2 2,821 Share 85% Upvoted

1

quark1239513,558 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

How do they all look so good?? I'm not ready.

Share

0

gypsy_jaeger3,250 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

I am seriously loving this vibe on them. Just... WOW.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TXT
TXT unveil 'We Lost the Summer' teaser videos
31 minutes ago   3   401

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND