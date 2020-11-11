5

BTOB 4U's Peniel & Minhyuk drop 'Show Your Love' debut MV teaser

BTOB 4U's Peniel and Minhyuk are featured in the subunit's debut music video teasers for "Show Your Love".

In the MV teasers, Minhyuk and Peniel are on the set of their upcoming MV. "Show Your Love" is the title song of their debut mini album 'Inside', and it's set to drop on November 16 KST. As previously announced, BTOB 4U is a BTOB subunit consisting of members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, and Peniel.

Watch BTOB 4U's "Show Your Love" MV teasers above and below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

erinirun3 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

😍

erinirun3 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

these two teaser so awesome

can't wait for two vocals

