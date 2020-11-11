TXT unveil 'We Lost the Summer' teaser videos

TXT have unveiled teaser videos for "We Lost the Summer".



In the teasers, TXT continue with the concepts from their film still teasers. Soobin's poster states, "You're a piece that completes me," Yeonjun's states, "Even if you just woke up, you're shining," Beomgyu's states, "I want to be your pup for at least one day," Taehyun's states, "I'll throw my love to you," and Hueningkai's states, "I get full just watching you eat."



TXT's B-side track "We Lost the Summer" is from their third mini album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour', and it's set to drop on November 13 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on TXT's 'We Lost the Summer', and check out the MV teaser here if you missed it.



