aespa has dropped new teasers for Ningning!

On November 9 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled a new clip and a teaser image for their upcoming girl group aespa's member Ningning. In the video, Ningning paints a hip mural and chats with her other group members. She also shows off her powerful vocal abilities and gets SYNK-ed with her avatar!

What do you think of this concept? Stay tuned for their debut single "Black Mamba", set for release on November 17!