The boys of GOT7 are coming back soon!

On November 9 KST, the JYP Entertainment boy group unveiled the first teaser for their new album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece.' According to the teaser, the group plans to drop a pre-release single ahead of the album, entitled "Breath," which will be coming out on November 23, while the album itself will come out a week later on November 30.

Check out the full teaser image below, and stay tuned for more teasers ahead of the album!