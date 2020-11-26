Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for November 15 to November 21

13

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from November 15 to November 21 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 29,881,997 Points

2. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You" - 27,362,613 Points

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 26,128,722 Points

4. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 25,109,778 Points

5. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 22,164,491 Points

6. Lee Seung Gi - "The Ordinary Man" - 21,288,372 Points

7. Refund Sisters - "DON'T TOUCH ME" - 20,801,112 Points

8. BTS - "Life Goes On" - 19,110,505 Points

9. MAMAMOO - "Dingga" - 18,885,745 Points

10. BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - "Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 17,495,603 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. BTS - 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'

2. WOODZ - 'WOOPS!'

3. BTOB 4 U - 'INSIDE'

4. MONSTA X - 'Fatal Love'

5. CNBLUE - 'RE-CODE'

6. Ha Sung Woon - 'Mirage'

7. Henry - 'JOURNEY'

8. Taemin - 'Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 2'

9. TXT - 'minisode _ Blue Hour'

10. Super Junior D&E - 'BAD BLOOD'



< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You"

3. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"


4. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"

5. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

6. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"

7. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

8. Lim Chang Jung - "Bye"

9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

10. #An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"


Source: Gaon

BTS, 3 songs in top 10, let that sing in!!

