Sorting K-Drama characters into their Hogwarts houses



Two of the biggest fandoms in the global entertainment industry are K-Drama lovers and Potterheads. Please keep reading for a collaboration between the two as we sort your favorite K-Drama characters into their Hogwarts houses.

GRYFFINDOR



"You might belong in Gryffindor,

Where dwell the brave at heart,

Their daring, nerve and chivalry

Set Gryffindors apart."













Ri Jung Hyuk from ‘Crash Landing On You’

His fierce loyalty, sense of responsibility, fearlessness, and a magnificent display of bravery makes Ri Jung Hyuk a typical Gryffindor.

Moo Myung from ‘Hwarang’

The definition of a Gryffindor, beaming with pure genius and endless courage, Moo Myung is the very embodiment of the characteristics that make up the Gryffindor special.

Ae Shin from ‘Mr. Sunshine’

Ae Shin is the very symbol of righteousness, plunging headfirst into bold battle to protect her nation.

Moon Kang Tae from ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’

Kang Tae’s breed of bravery is not physical but rather quite deeper than that. The courage that Kang Tae shows despite the terrible circumstances he’s faced with definitely makes him a Gryffindor.

Kim Shin from ‘Goblin’

No explanation is required as to why Kim Shin or the eponymous Goblin is a Gryffindor. He is strength, courage, resolve, and truth personified.

Jung Tae Eul from ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’

Jung Tae Eul fights an eternal battle with time to protect her loved ones and transcends time and space in the process without even a moment of hesitation. If that’s not an absolute Gryffindor, we don’t know who is.

Im Sang Mi from ‘Save Me’

Single-handedly responsible for saving numerous people from a dangerous cult, Im Sang Mi showed immense strength and resolve under dire circumstances.

Park Saeroyi from ‘Itaewon Class’

The best example of steely resolve with the bravest heart, Park Saeroyi, showed everyone how true courage could be translated into success.

Do Bong Soon from ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’

Under the lens of a romantic comedy, too, Do Bong Soon was an admirable character for the obvious super strength and her inner strength.

Choi Ae Ra from ‘Fight For My Way’

Another character from a romantic comedy, Ae Ra, fights through all the difficulties in her path to find herself and chase her dreams, all the while also navigating feelings of love, betrayal, and familial yearning. Now, that is true bravery.

Dong Baek from ‘When the Camellia Blooms’

Dong Baek shows bravery and strength like no other, going against all odds to find her true happiness as she learns to live freely, without remorse or fear and eventually stand up for herself. Come hell or high water. Dong Baek stands firm.

Yoo Shi Jin from ‘Descendants of the Sun’

Of course, no list about Gryffindors is complete without Yoo Shi Jin, and this one too doesn’t require any explanation whatsoever. Shi Jin is brave beyond measure and is not afraid to risk it all for the greater good.

HUFFLEPUFF



"You might belong in Hufflepuff,

Where they are just and loyal,

Those patient Hufflepuffs are true

And unafraid of toil."













Hong Dae Young from ‘18 Again’

Unwaveringly loyal to the very end, Hong Dae Young/Go Woo Young brought a cheer in the lives of those he came across, always leaving things a little brighter than he found them.

Shim Chung from ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’

Strong, brave, and once again fiercely loyal, dedicated, and selfless for her one true love Heo Joon Jae, Shim Chung truly is the perfect Hufflepuff.

Son Oh Gong from ‘The Korean Odyssey’

The Monkey King may look intimidating, but he’s a total softie, driven by no greater good but rather motivated by where his own loyalties lie.

Grim Reaper from ‘Goblin’

With a broken heart and an eternity of punishment bereft of any memories or explanation as to what sin he’s being punished for, the Grim Reaper from Goblin is a hard worker, to say the least. He knows his sincere feelings for Sunny and feels the deep connection between them but is unsure of their future together. However, this doesn’t stop him from falling hopelessly in love.

Sung Deok Sun from ‘Reply 1988’

One of the most loved characters in all of K-Drama is, of course, a Hufflepuff. Deok Sun was unwittingly making the lives of many people around her better and was also the brightest source of happiness for them. Her dedication and love for Choi Taek is unmistakable and so is her loyalty.

Lee Jun Ki from ‘Welcome to Waikiki’

Another fan favorite, Jun Ki, will go down in the history of K-Dramas as one of the funniest characters ever to grace our screens. Apparently clueless, happy go lucky and silly, Jun Ki is actually a really hard worker who does not give up on his dreams and neither does he want to exercise his privilege to attain success. He’s unconditionally loyal to his friends and will do anything for them, a classic Hufflepuff.

Jo Eun Seob from 'The King: Eternal Monarch'

Cheerful as can be, Jo Eun Seob is the poster child for all Hufflepuffs. He brings a smile to anyone's face just by being himself and doesn't hesitate to lay his life down on the line to protect those he loves.

Shin Se Gi from ‘Kill Me Heal Me’

While on the surface, Shin Se Gi looks very much like an antagonist at first, in reality, he just wants to be loved. However, he doesn’t know how to. Overall, he’s a little confused, but he’s got the spirit.

Jung Joon Hyung from ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’

Regardless of the situations that life has put Joon Hyung in, he gets back up with a warm smile. When in love, he’s helplessly smitten, but he’s also fiercely dedicated to his passion.

Nam Ju Ri from ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’

Nam Ju Ri brings a sense of reality to all the characters in the narrative that need it the most. More so than anything, she’s a friend and that’s key to being a Hufflepuff.

Seo Dal Mi and Nam Do San from ‘Start-Up’

A central couple of ‘Start-Up’ both embody some of the same values: loyalty, friendship, hard work, and honesty. Despite being a genius, Nam Do San doesn’t think much of himself and despite Seo Dal Mi's sister rubbing her success in her face, she doesn’t think less of herself. A perfect couple!

Sa Hye Jun from ‘Record of Youth’

Sa Hye Jun struggles for half his life, getting misjudged, manipulated, lied to, and scammed but he does not for once give up on his dreams. However, when he is in love, he desperately tries not to let his career ruin his relationship. However, things transpire as they do and even then, Sa Hye Jun has a smile on his face.

Hwang Yong Shik from ‘When the Camellia Blooms’

Yong Shik is the cutest Hufflepuff, bright and energetic and deeply in love. He’s optimistic and intuitive as well as intelligent. He makes sure that everyone around him feels happy and safe. In love, he’s caring, devoted, and understanding.

RAVENCLAW



"Or yet in wise old Ravenclaw,

if you've a ready mind,

Where those of wit and learning,

Will always find their kind."













Han Se Joo from ‘Chicago Typewriter’

A genius writer hit by a slump while also dealing with some complex emotions, Han Se Joo, is the perfect example of a Ravenclaw.

Noh Ji Wook from ‘Suspicious Partner’

Noh Ji Wook is not only extremely book smart but also street smart. His presence of mind and wit are some of his most striking qualities.

Lee Young Joon from ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’

One of the best CEO characters in K-Drama, Young Joon’s control over his mind, allows him to overcome adverse circumstances and stand on his own two feet.

Kim Jung Hwan and Choi Taek from ‘Reply 1988’

Both Jung Hwan and Choi Taek are super smart characters with a heart of gold. They’re determined about their careers and their everyday life, and their amazing wit brought a lot of laughter to the show.

Moon Sang Tae from ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’

Sang Tae is incredibly sharp and his mind is truly a wonder even though he’s suffering from trauma. Sang Tae has all the traits of a perfect Ravenclaw, including wisdom and high intelligence.

Go Se Yeon from ‘Abyss’

Se Yeon might make some mistakes sometimes, but she usually catches on quickly. As such, she stands out as a strong Ravenclaw.

Oh Soo Ah from ‘Itaewon Class’

Soo Ah has her very own manual that she lives by even though others might not be aware of it or even understand it at first. She relies heavily on her intelligence and work ethic, which makes her the embodiment of a Ravenclaw.

Yang Jung Do from ‘Squad 38’

An unlikely hero, far from being morally perfect but also highly intelligent, Yang Jung Do has his own brand of justice, characteristic of a Ravenclaw.

Kim Jae Ha from ‘The K2’

Even though Kim Jae Ha’s character owes a lot to his bravery and courage, the main motivations behind the same are quite similar to those of a Ravenclaw.

Sam Maek Jong from ‘Hwarang’

While Moo Myung is upfront and runs into battle without a second thought, Sam Maek Jong is more calculated and carefully studied every situation before acting up. As such, they make a perfect pair.

SLYTHERIN

Or perhaps in Slytherin

You'll make your real friends,

Those cunning folks use any means

To achieve their ends.













Ji Seon Woo from ‘The World of the Married’

Revenge personified, Ji Seon Woo, is resourceful, strategic, and even at times, downright cunning. However, she’s fiercely determined, stubborn, and does not hesitate for even a second to do what she has to do to protect her family.

Jo Yi Seo from ‘Itaewon Class’

Yi Seo is a perfect Slytherin with her high ambition and especially with how she executes her plans to achieve ultimate success. Yi Seo has no pretensions and neither does she have any reservations about using people/things to get ahead in life.

Ko Mun Young from ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’

Mun Young gets what she wants, be it a knife or a lover. However, behind that tough exterior is a soft girl who doesn’t know how to be any other way. Starved of affection, she develops defense mechanisms by fiercely attaining everything else that she wants. She’s as much of a Slytherin as can be and that’s a great thing, especially for her.

Yoon Se Ri from ‘Crash Landing On You’

Like Ji An, Se Ri too has developed a Slytherin personality owing to the inequality and mistreatment as well as childhood neglect she faced in the past. As such, you can hardly blame her for her ambition. On the contrary, there is not a single soul who doesn’t cheer her on. Besides, bravery was never just a Gryffindor thing. Slytherins, too, show a great level of courage, but they’re motivated by personal needs, rightfully so.

Wang So from ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’

Wang So is the perfect example of a Slytherin King. Right to the very end, Wang So doesn’t falter and even though his Slytherin like traits end up costing him everything he holds dear, he is determined about seeing things to an end he desires.

Lee Ji An from ‘My Mister’

Lee Ji An’s circumstances force her into a lot of the Slytherin traits she exhibits, but even then, there is not an evil bone in her body.



Yi Rang from ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’

Yi Rang’s self-serving attitude also developed out of a misunderstanding and a sense of betrayal. However, even after those misunderstandings are resolved, Yi Rang doesn’t lose his Slytherin traits, now using them against the very people who instilled them in him in the first place.

Gu Jun Pyo from ‘Boys Over Flowers’

Finally, the OG Slytherin male lead, Gu Jun Pyo, is hard to miss. While his intentions aren’t malicious, his actions and his effort are quite considerably misplaced. Needless to say, he’s overly narcissistic too!