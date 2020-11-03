CNBLUE to make a comeback later this month

CNBLUE are making a comeback later this month.
According to reports, CNBLUE are dropping a new album on November 17 KST. Yonghwa, Jungshin, and Minhyuk will be making their first comeback in 3 years and 8 months as well as their first since wrapping up their military enlistment.
The trio renewed their contracts with FNC Entertainment mid-October, and they've wrapped up filming for their tvN reality series.
Stay tuned for updates on CNBLUE.
