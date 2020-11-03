7

1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

CNBLUE to make a comeback later this month

AKP STAFF

CNBLUE are making a comeback later this month.

According to reports, CNBLUE are dropping a new album on November 17 KST. YonghwaJungshin, and Minhyuk will be making their first comeback in 3 years and 8 months as well as their first since wrapping up their military enlistment. 

The trio renewed their contracts with FNC Entertainment mid-October, and they've wrapped up filming for their tvN reality series.

Stay tuned for updates on CNBLUE. 

  1. CNBLUE
0

mariakurenai1,020 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

I miss them ❤️❤️

0

oneinchspoon454 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Yonghwa is 180cm but looks so short next to his members LOL

They're so damn tall

Anyway, cant wait for this comeback. I miss them so much!

