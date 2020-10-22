CNBLUE wrap up filming for their new tvN reality series

CNBLUE will be greeting viewers with their very own tvN reality series soon, ahead of their full comeback!

According to reports on October 23, the CNBLUE members recently wrapped up filming for their upcoming tvN reality series. The members went on a 2 night, 3 day bonding trip, which will be aired through a 2-part reality show some time in mid-November.

This will mark CNBLUE's first ever solo TV reality show in 20 years, since 'CNBLUE Toy' in 2010. Meanwhile, all three members of CNBLUE recently renewed their contracts with FNC Entertainment, also hinting at their full comeback at the end of 2020.

