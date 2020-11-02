2PM's Nichkhun cast in lead role in Hollywood movie 'Hong Kong Love Story'

2PM's Nichkhun has been cast in the lead role in the Hollywood movie 'Hong Kong Love Story'.



Nichkhun will be starring as the lead in the romantic comedy 'Hong Kong Love Story' to be directed by Keoni Waxman. The movie is based on the experiences of Hong Kong-American actor Byron Mann, and both Nichkhun and Byron Mann will be playing the sons of wealthy families who go to Hong Kong and learn life lessons.



Polish actress Dominika Kachlik will be taking on the female lead, who puts a strain on the two friends' relationship, and veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang is also starring in the film.



The film will crank in this December.

