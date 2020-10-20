16

All members of CNBLUE renew their contracts with FNC Entertainment

CNBLUE's Yonghwa, Jungshin, and Minhyuk have all decided to renew their contracts with FNC Entertainment!

Having debuted back in 2010 with their hit single "I'm A Loner", the K-Pop band celebrates its 10th debut anniversary this year. All 3 members of the band recently returned from carrying out their mandatory military service duties, and according to FNC Entertainment, the group is currently preparing to release a new album as a band by the end of 2020. This will mark CNBLUE's first group album release in a whopping 3 years and 8 months. 

Fans can look forward to an album full of leader and producer Yonghwa's very best musical creations in CNBLUE's new comeback album. 

Meanwhile, the CNBLUE members are also preparing to greet viewers through various solo promotions, such as through web dramas, variety programs, etc. Best of luck to CNBLUE on their continued partnership with FNC Entertainment!

