2AM's Seulong indicted for killing pedestrian & settles with deceased's family

2AM's Seulong has been indicted for hitting and killing a pedestrian.



After being booked on the charges of violating the 'Special Act on the Handling of Traffic Accidents', Seulong was officially indicted for hitting and killing a pedestrian, and he's reported to have settled with the deceased's family. On November 3 at the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office, the prosecution stated, "We cannot specific the amount of fines for summary indictment. We considered the fact that Lim agreed with the bereaved family."



As previously reported, Seulong was involved in a car accident that resulted in a pedestrian's death. The pedestrian was found to be jaywalking, and the singer was confirmed not to have been drunk at the time of the accident.

