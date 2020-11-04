39

Posted by germainej

BTS' Jungkook is surrounded by sound in 'BE' teaser images

BTS' Jungkook is next up in teaser images for their upcoming album 'BE'.

In the teaser, Jungkook wears stylish, striped pajamas as he sits surrounded by speakers following RMV, and Jimin. BTS' anticipated new album 'BE' will be released on November 20 at midnight EST / 2 PM KST.

Are you excited for BTS' comeback?

Kirsty_Louise 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Looking as heartbreakingly handsome as ever!

hyerin92 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Those darn visuals!!! Jungkook 😍😍

