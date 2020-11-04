BTS' Jungkook is surrounded by sound in 'BE' teaser images

BTS' Jungkook is next up in teaser images for their upcoming album 'BE'.
In the teaser, Jungkook wears stylish, striped pajamas as he sits surrounded by speakers following RM, V, and Jimin. BTS' anticipated new album 'BE' will be released on November 20 at midnight EST / 2 PM KST.
Are you excited for BTS' comeback?
