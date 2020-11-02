BTS's Jimin flaunts his unique visuals in room full of flowers for 'BE' concept teaser images

BTS has unveiled new individual teaser images for Jimin!

On November 3 KST, the Big Hit Entertainment group dropped two individual photos of Jimin showing his concept for anticipated new album 'BE.' In the images, Jimin sits alone in a room filled with flowers, giving the camera a charismatic stare that is simultaneously both boyish and intense. In the SNS post, the description also reads, "#Curated_by_BTS #Jimin #지민."



Meanwhile, the new album 'BE' will be released on November 20 at midnight EST / 2 PM KST.



Check out Jimin's photos below!