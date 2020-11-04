TREASURE have dropped their next performance teaser for "MMM"!
In the teaser video, TREASURE reveal the choreography for their heart-pounding chorus. "MMM" is the title song of the group's third single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three', and it's set to drop on November 6 KST.
Watch TREASURE's "MMM" teaser video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
TREASURE make hearts beat in 'MMM' dance performance teaser #4
