TREASURE make hearts beat in 'MMM' dance performance teaser #4

TREASURE have dropped their next performance teaser for "MMM"!



In the teaser video, TREASURE reveal the choreography for their heart-pounding chorus. "MMM" is the title song of the group's third single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three', and it's set to drop on November 6 KST.



Watch TREASURE's "MMM" teaser video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.