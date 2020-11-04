TREASURE make hearts beat in 'MMM' dance performance teaser #4

16

TREASURE have dropped their next performance teaser for "MMM"!

In the teaser video, TREASURE reveal the choreography for their heart-pounding chorus. "MMM" is the title song of the group's third single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three', and it's set to drop on November 6 KST.

Watch TREASURE's "MMM" teaser video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

drash3 pts 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

At this rate Youtubers gonna edit all the teasers into a full song before it releases😂

jpopkings-14,882 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

