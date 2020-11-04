SHINee's Taemin shines in white in 'Never Gonna Dance Again' teaser images

SHINee's Taemin has revealed his next teaser images for 'Never Gonna Dance Again'.
In the teasers, Taemin shines in white as he's supervised in a glass case. He'll be dropping 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2', which is the second part of his last album that ranked at #1 on music charts, on November 9 KST.
What do you think of Taemin's latest teasers?
