Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SHINee's Taemin shines in white in 'Never Gonna Dance Again' teaser images

AKP STAFF

SHINee's Taemin has revealed his next teaser images for 'Never Gonna Dance Again'.

In the teasers, Taemin shines in white as he's supervised in a glass case. He'll be dropping 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2', which is the second part of his last album that ranked at #1 on music charts, on November 9 KST.

What do you think of Taemin's latest teasers?

3

quark1239512,851 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Crop Top Agenda 2020 👍

1

T_O_M_O_M_I6 pts 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

He looks gorgeus with this outfit <3

