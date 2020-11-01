BTS V coolly lounges in a symmetrical room in his concept photos for 'BE'

BTS has released new individual teaser images for V.

For the anticipated new album 'BE', the group recently unveiled a series of a group image and concert video teasers that have led to fans wanting for more. On November 2, two individual photos of V were released. In the images, V lounges in a compact room that has objects arranged symmetrically. In the SNS post, the description also reads, "#Curated_by_BTS #V".

What do you think of this concept? The new album 'BE' will be released on November 20 at midnight EST / 2 PM KST.



