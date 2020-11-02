BAE173 drops futuristic tracklist teaser for debut mini album 'Intersection: Spark'

Upcoming boy group BAE173 has unveiled the tracklist for their 1st mini album 'Intersection: Spark.'



According to the teaser, which was released through their official social media accounts on November 2 KST, the album features five songs in total, including title track "Crush On U." Notable production credits include BAE173 member Nam Do Hyon, who contributed as a songwriter for the fifth track, whose title can be translated to "It's All You."



Meanwhile, BAE173 will be making their official debut on November 19.

Check out the full tracklist below!