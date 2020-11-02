3

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

T1419 drops profile images for Gunwoo, Kio, and On

AKP STAFF

T1419 has dropped profile images for GunwooKio, and On.

MLD Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group will be debuting in November. After this, they'll be releasing more profile images on the 3rd and 4th, and their performance video on the 5th and 6th. 

The group is the product of Korean management label MLD Entertainment in a joint project with global IT company NHN and Sony Music. The group plans on debuting simultaneously in Korea, Japan, and the United States. The members are said to have trained within a rigorous and strategic training system, talented in vocals, rap, performance, producing, as well as various languages.

The boys' exact debut date is yet to be revealed, but stay tuned.

  1. T1419
3 711 Share 75% Upvoted

0

bitchyfangirl300 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

They are very good-looking <3

Share

0

kpopgodoflove-6 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

g

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
1 day ago   302   115,241

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND