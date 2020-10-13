Ailee finds romance and heartache in touching 'When We Were in Love' MV

Ailee has dropped her music video for "When We Were in Love".



In the MV, Ailee plays the role of a woman who finds love because of an adorable furry beast and comes across heartache as life gets in the way. "When We Were in Love" is the title song of her fifth mini album 'I'm', and it's an emotional ballad about regret after looking back on all the love you received without giving anything in return.



Watch Ailee's "When We Were in Love" MV above






