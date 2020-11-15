5

4

News
Posted by KayRosa 23 minutes ago

LØREN, son of Naver's founder Lee Hae Jin, becomes hot topic as a singer among netizens

AKP STAFF

Netizens are talking about the now-famous son of 'Naver'.

As reported, rookie celebrity LØREN has been on the netizens' radar as he made an appearance in BLACKPINK's MV for "Lovesick Girls". Known to be the son of the portal site 'Naver's founder, LØREN (Lee Seung Joo) has been garnering attention for his unique hip-hop style and visuals. 

Interested netizens shared that he is a 95-liner currently signed with Fire Exit Records, under close supervision from  YG Entertainment's The Black Label for his musical content. In addition to his Instagram account, community websites have been uploading his 'pre-debut' photos. He made his official debut just two days ago, with the song "Empty Trash".

Some reactions include, "He's so handsome...", "My style, and also YG's style", "Hm...we will have to figure out his personality though", "His image is super strong", "A diamond spoon!!!*", "I feel like his style is one that either people LOVE it or dislike it".

What do you think of LØREN's debut?

*top-privileged



  1. misc.
3 1,853 Share 56% Upvoted

3

quark1239514,019 pts 18 minutes ago 1
18 minutes ago

Is this hip-hop style though? He's got more of an indie rock vibe to me.

Share

1 more reply

1

Nana1998473 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

I just hope people will not judge his career by his father notoriety.

He's very talented and has a unique vibe. It's true that his beauty is out of this world ^^ He look a manga character.

But I don't know why. When I saw him for the first time, I thought He's a rock n roll lover .

His debut is very powerful. I hope people will enjoy it )

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND