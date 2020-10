JBJ95 have revealed the comeback time table for their upcoming 4th mini album, 'Jasmin'!

According to the time table, the duo plans on kicking off their comeback teasers this October 17 with a trailer film, followed by story teasers, concept images, and more, leading up to JBJ95's full comeback on October 28 at 6 PM KST. This will mark the duo's first comeback of 2020, after a lengthy hiatus.

Stay tuned for more updates on JBJ95's return!