Jiyeon, Lim Na Young, SF9's Chani, Hwiyoung, ATEEZ's Yunho, Jongho, Seonghwa, San, & more cast in KBS2's new variety-drama, 'Imitation'

KBS2's upcoming new variety-drama 'Imitation' has unveiled a bold cast lineup of rookie stars!

Set to air in early 2021, KBS2's 'Imitation' tells the stories of the overflowing industry of South Korea's K-Pop idols. The variety-drama is based off of a popular webtoon of the same name, and revolves around a several fictional idol teams - top boy group Sharks, a rising rookie girl group named T-Party, a passionate boy group named Sparkling, and more.

First, joining the cast of 'Imitation' as the girl group T-Party are Jung Ji So, Minseo, and Lim Na Young. Actress Jung Ji So, who garnered attention for her performance in the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite', has been cast in the role of T-Party's main dancer, Maha. Rookie vocalist Minseo takes on the role of T-Party's main vocalist Lia, and former IOI member Lim Na Young takes up the role of T-Party's visual, Hyunji.

Next, T-ara member Jiyeon joins on as a top solo artist in the story, named Larima.

A mixture of actual, currently promoting male idols as well as rising rookie actors have been cast for 'Imitation's two main boy groups, Sharks and Sparkling. U-KISS member/actor Jun greets viewers as Skarks's center, Kwon Ryuk, known as a multi-talented member. SF9's Chani also hops on as the character Eunjo, a "rival" member of Kwon Ryuk in Sharks. Kwon Ryuk and Eunjo make up the two most popular members of Sharks, while ATEEZ's Jongho takes on the role of the group's maknae and main vocalist, Hyuk. SF9's Hwiyoung, singer/actor Yuri, and actor Ahn Jung Hoon also join Sharks as members Lee Hyun, Dojin, and Jaewoo, respectively.

Last, but not least, the energetic boy group Sparkling features ATEEZ's Yunho, Seonghwa, and San, as well as former Boys Republic member Suwoong. Yunho plans on appearing as Sparkling's sweet center member Yujin, while Suwoong plays the role of Yujin's rival Hyunoh, and Seonghwa and San play the roles of Minsoo and Seyoung respectively.

In addition, g.o.d's Danny Ahn and former Baby V.O.X member Shim Eun Jin join the cast of 'Imitation' as an entertainment company CEO and a persistent reporter, each.

Do you find the characters and the premise of KBS2's 'Imitation' interesting so far? The variety-drama centered around the world of Korea's K-Pop idols is coming in early 2021!