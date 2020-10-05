Oh Hyuk and sogumm enter a bizarre world in MV for collaboration single 'yayou hoi'

Oh Hyuk and sogumm have come together for a new collaboration song!

On October 5 KST, the two artists released their new single "yayou hoi." The music video for the song has a unique and fresh concept, with both Oh Hyuk and sogumm seen making their way through an abstract world complete with squirrels, raccoons, floating eggs, and a whole lot of ramyun noodles.



Meanwhile, sogumm is an artist under AOMG, while Oh Hyuk and his band Hyukoh are currently active under DooRooDooRoo Artist Company.



Check out the music video for "yayou hoi" above!