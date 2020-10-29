3

Super Junior release a cozy teaser image for their comeback pre-release track 'The Melody'

One more week left until Super Junior's big 15th anniversary celebration!

Previously, Super Junior announced their 10th full album comeback coming up later this year in December, just after celebrating their 15th anniversary with fans. But prior to that on November 6, which officially marks the group's debut date, Super Junior will be releasing a pre-release track, "The Melody"!

The upcoming track is a heartwarming, medium-tempo number with lyrics written by members Leeteuk and Yesung. The song sends out a message of thanks to fans for being by Super Junior's side for the past 15 years. 

Meanwhile, Super Junior will be celebrating their 15th anniversary with fans through an online fan meeting, 'Beyond LIVE - Invitation', on November 17 at 5 PM KST. 

