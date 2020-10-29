Jessica's 'Shine' released in Korea + sequel novel 'Bright' to be released in 2021

Jessica's debut novel 'Shine' has been released in Korea as of October 30.

'Shine' tells the story of an 18-year old girl, Rachel Kim, who dreams of becoming a K-Pop star. The novel is described as a reflection of the fierce competition and secretive lives that K-Pop stars must live in order to protect their image on stage.



Jessica is currently working on the sequel to 'Shine', titled 'Bright'. The sequel novel is expected to be released some time in 2021. Have you read Jessica's 'Shine' yet?

