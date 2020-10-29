9

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jessica's 'Shine' released in Korea + sequel novel 'Bright' to be released in 2021

AKP STAFF

Jessica's debut novel 'Shine' has been released in Korea as of October 30. 

'Shine' tells the story of an 18-year old girl, Rachel Kim, who dreams of becoming a K-Pop star. The novel is described as a reflection of the fierce competition and secretive lives that K-Pop stars must live in order to protect their image on stage. 

Jessica is currently working on the sequel to 'Shine', titled 'Bright'. The sequel novel is expected to be released some time in 2021. Have you read Jessica's 'Shine' yet?

  1. Jessica
1 860 Share 82% Upvoted

0

pink_oracle9,232 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

OT8's are seriously pressed. Earlier I saw a thread where they were trying to prove Jess is mean with gifs of her play fighting with SNSD. 😄

Share
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
5 days ago   223   177,226

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND