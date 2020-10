On October 30, MLD Entertainment revealed that they've signed on former TREI members Kim Jun Tae and Lee Jae Jun!

The two singers will re-debut soon as a vocal duo named JT & Marcus. MLD Entertainment also promised to support JT & Marcus's official activities to the fullest, cheering on the two members' new beginnings.

Meanwhile, MLD Entertainment is home to Momoland, T1419, etc. Best of luck to JT & Marcus on their debut and future activities!