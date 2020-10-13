Today marks one year since the tragic passing of Sulli

It has already been one year since the passing of the beloved former f(x) member Sulli.



Last year on October 14, Sulli was found dead at her home in Gyeonggi province. She had passed away at the young age of twenty-five.

The sudden tragic news of Sulli's death left her colleagues and fans in deep sorrow and shock as they mourned her passing.





A year later, fans are still missing the late Sulli as they commemorate her through social media on the first anniversary of the celebrities passing. Many fans have posted on their social media, saying, "It's already one year. Time passes so fast." and "I miss you" as they long for the star.



Sulli made her debut as a child actress in an SBS drama in 2005. Later, she made her appearance in the Kpop music industry as she made her debut with the girl group f(x). She received much love and rose to fame through songs such as "Pinocchio" and "Chu."



Many people still miss Sulli to this day and hope she rests in peace.

※ If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.



