NCT to release 'From Home' MV and hold special live broadcast 'Cozy Night from Home'

NCT are releasing their music video for "From Home" next week, and they'll be holding a special live broadcast 'Cozy Night from Home'.



According to SM Entertainment on October 14, NCT are dropping the MV for "From Home" from their second full album 'NCT - The 2nd Album Resonance Pt.1' on the 19th KST. It's described as a slow-tempo R&B pop ballad featuring Taeil, Yuta, Kun, Doyoung, Renjun, Haechan, and Chenle.



An hour before the MV's release, the members will be holding a special live broadcast 'Cozy Night from Home' through Naver V Live's NCT channel on the 19th at 5PM KST. NCT will also be performing "From Home" along with their title track "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)" starting with Mnet's 'M! Countdown' on the 22nd.



