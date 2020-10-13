JBJ95 confirmed for their first comeback of this year

On October 14, K-Pop duo JBJ95 confirmed preparations for a new album release this month!

This will mark JBJ95's first comeback 10 months, since the release of their digital single "Only One" in December of 2019. Earlier this year, JBJ95's Takada Kenta released a special solo single titled "Come Back Any Time" dedicated to his late mother, who passed away after a long illness in March. This will also mark JBJ95's first comeback since Kenta's mother passed away.

Look out for the boys' comeback album, projected for this October 28!