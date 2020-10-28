8

Check out the moody D-1 poster for Song Min Ho's solo comeback album 'Take'

It's finally D-1 until WINNER's Song Min Ho returns with his 2nd full solo album, 'Take'!

Coming out this October 30 at 6 PM KST, Song Min Ho's 2nd full album 'Take' contains a total of 12 all-new tracks including his title song, "Run Away". Song Min Ho participated in composing and writing the lyrics for all 12 tracks, working alongside hit producers like Kang Uk Jin, Diggy, Future Bounce, AiRPLAY, and more. Featuring artists in Song Min Ho's upcoming album include BewhY, DPR Live, meenoi, as well as the return of MOBB with Bobby!

Who's pumped for Song Min Ho's first comeback in 2 years?

