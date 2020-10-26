7

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seol Ah, Soo Ah, & Si An shed tears after hearing news of their dad Lee Dong Kook's retirement from soccer

Back on October 26, K-League soccer player Lee Dong Kook confirmed his retirement from the field after a 23-year long career, at the age of 41. 

Lee Dong Kook will be competing in his final game as a K-League player on November 1. He is also expected to hold a press conference regarding his retirement decision this October 28. 

Outside of the soccer field, Lee Dong Kook is also well-known as a former cast member of KBS2's 'The Return of Superman'! His family of 5 kids including Jessie, Je Ah, Seol Ah, Soo Ah, and Si An is famous among fans worldwide. 

In fact, Lee Dong Kook's youngest 3 kids Seol Ah, Soo Ah, and Si Ahn were seen reacting to news of their dad's retirement from soccer in a recent Instagram post shared by their mother! On their way back home from school, the 3 kids watched footage commemorating Lee Dong Kook's career and confirming his retirement. While watching, all 3 kids burst into tears, demanding, "Why does he have to stop playing soccer? Why can't he just keep playing until he's a grandpa? Why is he stopping when he's still good?".

Meanwhile, Lee Dong Kook will be retiring this year with a historical record of 228 total goals during his time in the K-League, the highest number of goals of any player since the League's founding. 

Watch the heartwarming clips of Seol Ah, Soo Ah, and Si An reacting to Lee Dong Kook's retirement video, below!

학교끝나고 차에타서 아빠의 은퇴소식을 처음알리고 은퇴발표 영상을 함께 보면서 어린 아이들의 느낌은 어떨까 내심 궁금했는데 이렇게 폭풍오열을 할줄이야..😭 아직 어린 애기들인줄만 알았는데 너희들도 엄마와 같은마음이구나.. 절대 이런상황에서 울지않는 시안이까지 울음이 터지고.. 많은분들이 울면서 연락이오셔서 종일 울고 또 울고 .... 우리 그냥 함께 마음껏울어요😭 The kids were in the car watching Dad’s retirement video after school. Never expected them to weep so hard.. I’ve thought you are only kids, but I realized you guys feel the same with me... Sian would never cry in such situation, but even he bursted into tears.. Today we can’t stop crying.. tears after tears.. Let’s just cry our heart out in the coming days.. #이동국⚽️ #이동국은퇴 #설수대오열 ◇YouTube 《DAEBAK FAMily》

It is kind of sad, but now the way is free that he and is family can return to the TV show career. (jokes by side) some international soccer players could take a great example of this man

