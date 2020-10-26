Seol Ah, Soo Ah, & Si An shed tears after hearing news of their dad Lee Dong Kook's retirement from soccer

Back on October 26, K-League soccer player Lee Dong Kook confirmed his retirement from the field after a 23-year long career, at the age of 41.

Lee Dong Kook will be competing in his final game as a K-League player on November 1. He is also expected to hold a press conference regarding his retirement decision this October 28.

Outside of the soccer field, Lee Dong Kook is also well-known as a former cast member of KBS2's 'The Return of Superman'! His family of 5 kids including Jessie, Je Ah, Seol Ah, Soo Ah, and Si An is famous among fans worldwide.

In fact, Lee Dong Kook's youngest 3 kids Seol Ah, Soo Ah, and Si Ahn were seen reacting to news of their dad's retirement from soccer in a recent Instagram post shared by their mother! On their way back home from school, the 3 kids watched footage commemorating Lee Dong Kook's career and confirming his retirement. While watching, all 3 kids burst into tears, demanding, "Why does he have to stop playing soccer? Why can't he just keep playing until he's a grandpa? Why is he stopping when he's still good?".

Meanwhile, Lee Dong Kook will be retiring this year with a historical record of 228 total goals during his time in the K-League, the highest number of goals of any player since the League's founding.

Watch the heartwarming clips of Seol Ah, Soo Ah, and Si An reacting to Lee Dong Kook's retirement video, below!