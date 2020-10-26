TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 'Minisode1: Blue Hour' tops iTunes album charts in 30 different countries after release

Big Hit Entertainment's rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER recently held a successful comeback back on October 26, with the release of their 3rd mini album 'Minisode1: Blue Hour'!

Shortly after its release, TXT's 'Minisode1: Blue Hour' was seen topping iTunes top album charts in a total of 30 different countries, including Mexico, Russia, India, The Philippines, Brazil, and more. In addition, the group's comeback title track "Blue Hour" was also seen toping iTunes top song charts in 15 different countries, kicking off a successful start to TXT's new 'Minisode' concept series.

Have you listened to TXT's 'Minisode1: Blue Hour' album yet?