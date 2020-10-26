15

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior, GOT7, TWICE, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, & more confirmed as 2nd lineup of the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'

AKP STAFF

The upcoming '2020 Asia Artist Awards' has announced its second lineup of attending artists, featuring even more fantastic K-Pop artists across various generations!

This year's '2020 AAA' takes place on November 25, hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk. Previously, the awards confirmed its first lineup of artists including: MAMAMOO, NCT 127, Stray Kids, ITZY, Kang Daniel, ONEUS, CRAVITY, TREASURE, SECRET NUMBER, Song Ga In, AleXa, and beatboxer Big Man

In addition to the above acts, 10 more artists including Super Junior, GOT7, TWICE, MONSTA X, AB6IX, Pentagon, The Boyz, (G)I-DLE, IZ*ONE, and pop singer MAX will now be joining the festivities!

Have you been voting for your favorite artists for the '2020 Asia Artist Awards' via the 'Favorite Idol' app?

  1. AB6IX
  2. (G)I-DLE
  3. GOT7
  4. IZ*ONE
  5. MONSTA X
  6. Pentagon
  7. Super Junior
  8. The Boyz
  9. TWICE
ageekdabigpdx75 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

funny how they ignored dreamcatcher

Share

1

AyeeGitIt133 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

yo thats hype, pentagon with the big groups, glad they doing well

Share

