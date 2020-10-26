Super Junior, GOT7, TWICE, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, & more confirmed as 2nd lineup of the '2020 Asia Artist Awards'

The upcoming '2020 Asia Artist Awards' has announced its second lineup of attending artists, featuring even more fantastic K-Pop artists across various generations!

This year's '2020 AAA' takes place on November 25, hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk. Previously, the awards confirmed its first lineup of artists including: MAMAMOO, NCT 127, Stray Kids, ITZY, Kang Daniel, ONEUS, CRAVITY, TREASURE, SECRET NUMBER, Song Ga In, AleXa, and beatboxer Big Man.



In addition to the above acts, 10 more artists including Super Junior, GOT7, TWICE, MONSTA X, AB6IX, Pentagon, The Boyz, (G)I-DLE, IZ*ONE, and pop singer MAX will now be joining the festivities!

Have you been voting for your favorite artists for the '2020 Asia Artist Awards' via the 'Favorite Idol' app?

