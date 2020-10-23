18

2

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seo Ye Ji stuns the Internet with her latest red carpet look

AKP STAFF

Seo Ye Ji once again stunned the Internet with her beauty.

On October 22nd, the gorgeous actress attended the '2020 Buil Film Awards' held in Busan and showed off her luxurious and classy look on the red carpet. It was reported she wore a dress and ankle strap heels from 'Alex Perry' and 'Gianvito Rossi' while rocking a watch and jewelry from 'Boucheron'.

Netizens dropped their jaws at the cost of her graceful look as the dress alone costs $5,200 USD. The estimated total of replicating Seo Ye Ji's look is over $55,000 USD including the jewelry and wristwatch. 

Meanwhile, Seo Ye Ji took home the Popular Star Award (female category) at the 2020 Buil Film Awards.

Congratulations to Seo Ye Ji!

  1. Seo Ye Ji
8 13,082 Share 90% Upvoted

7

Jaynul123432 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

She is a stunner and always looks beautiful. That dress looks good on her.

Share

6

Arieluv10 pts 38 minutes ago 1
38 minutes ago

we are not gonna ignore the fact that her dress HAS POCKETS!!!

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
19 hours ago   104   44,956

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND