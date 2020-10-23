Seo Ye Ji stuns the Internet with her latest red carpet look

Seo Ye Ji once again stunned the Internet with her beauty.



On October 22nd, the gorgeous actress attended the '2020 Buil Film Awards' held in Busan and showed off her luxurious and classy look on the red carpet. It was reported she wore a dress and ankle strap heels from 'Alex Perry' and 'Gianvito Rossi' while rocking a watch and jewelry from 'Boucheron'.

Netizens dropped their jaws at the cost of her graceful look as the dress alone costs $5,200 USD. The estimated total of replicating Seo Ye Ji's look is over $55,000 USD including the jewelry and wristwatch.

Meanwhile, Seo Ye Ji took home the Popular Star Award (female category) at the 2020 Buil Film Awards.

Congratulations to Seo Ye Ji!