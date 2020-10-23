Seventeen performs eye-catching choreography for "HOME;RUN"

Seventeen once again showed off their dance skills.

On October 24 at midnight KST, the Pledis Entertainment boy group released a choreography video for their latest title track "HOME;RUN." The synchronized choreography and positive vibes in the performance video certainly catch the viewers' eyes.

In related news, Seventeen's '; [Semicolon]' enjoyed a successful presale period, having surpassed the group's 7th mini-album 'Heng:garæ's presale with over 1.1 million copies reserved.



Check out the choreography video for "HOME;RUN" above! Have you been listening to the song?