Red Velvet Irene's big-screen debut film 'Double Patty' discussing delaying its premiere

According to media outlet reports on October 23, the premiere of Red Velvet Irene's big-screen acting debut film 'Double Patty' may be postponed.

Filming for 'Double Patty' starring Irene and actor Shin Seung Ho came to an end some time in mid-September. Produced and distributed by KT's seezn, the story revolves around a young college student who dreams of becoming a news anchor.

Originally, 'Double Patty' was expected to premiere in theaters by the end of 2020. However, due to Irene's most recent controversy involving a photoshoot editor's SNS post, the film is now considering a potential postponement until later in 2021.

However, a representative of 'Double Patty's production company denied that the film's postponement was directly related to Irene's recent controversy. The rep stated, "We have been discussing delaying the film's premiere since last week, due to the current situation of movie theaters in the wake of COVID19."

