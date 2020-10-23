9

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet Irene's big-screen debut film 'Double Patty' discussing delaying its premiere

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on October 23, the premiere of Red Velvet Irene's big-screen acting debut film 'Double Patty' may be postponed. 

Filming for 'Double Patty' starring Irene and actor Shin Seung Ho came to an end some time in mid-September. Produced and distributed by KT's seezn, the story revolves around a young college student who dreams of becoming a news anchor.

Originally, 'Double Patty' was expected to premiere in theaters by the end of 2020. However, due to Irene's most recent controversy involving a photoshoot editor's SNS post, the film is now considering a potential postponement until later in 2021. 

However, a representative of 'Double Patty's production company denied that the film's postponement was directly related to Irene's recent controversy. The rep stated, "We have been discussing delaying the film's premiere since last week, due to the current situation of movie theaters in the wake of COVID19." 

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Irene
12 8,834 Share 82% Upvoted

3

popularit4,698 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

later 2021??? bruh

Share

2

jeyjin1,986 pts 39 minutes ago 1
39 minutes ago

Why would you say "Originally, 'Double Patty' was expected to premiere in theaters by the end of 2020. However, due to Irene's most recent controversy involving a photoshoot editor's SNS post, the film is now considering a potential postponement until later in 2021." but in the next paragraph also quote


"However, a representative of 'Double Patty's production company denied that the film's postponement was directly related to Irene's recent controversy. The rep stated,"We have been discussing delaying the film's premiere since last week, due to the current situation of movie theaters in the wake of COVID19."


Even if you as the author believe that the reason the film is being delayed is due to Irene's controversy, you're supposed to let your readers draw their own conclusions on the matter.


Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
4 hours ago   48   26,610
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
4 hours ago   48   26,610

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND