Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

Park Seo Joon revealed to have purchased a Gangnam building for $9.7 million USD

On October 22, it was revealed that actor Park Seo Joon purchased a building in Gangnam's Shinsadong at 11 billion KRW (~ $9.7 million USD) some time in the spring of this year. 


The building is located in the near vicinity of high-traffic public transportation stations in Apgu-jeong, with one below ground floor and five above ground floors. It was also revealed that Park Seo Joon invited his longtime hair/style staff to relocate their businesses to the 3rd~5th floors of this building at low costs, in light of the COVID19 pandemic. 

Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon is expected to greet viewers on the big screen soon with his new film 'Dream'. 

yvangelica2,177 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

What a loyal client... Good for him!

jokbal_is_yum3,610 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

Good for him - especially the allowing his styling staff to relocate there at lower rates.

