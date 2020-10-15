Song Ha Ye's label head opens up about Park Kyung's sajaegi allegations and rumored connection to bullying controversy

Song Ha Ye's label head opened up about Park Kyung's sajaegi allegations against her as well as rumors he's connected to the Block B member's bullying controversy.



As previously reported, Park Kyung alleged artists, such as Vibe and Song Ha Ye, were topping music charts by committing sajaegi (inflating album purchases), and despite alleged rumors and evidence, the Block B member was eventually fined for defamation of character. Park Kyung was also caught up in a bullying controversy and admitted to his past as a bully.



Lee Sung Kwon, the CEO of Song Ha Ye's label Plus Media, has now responded to allegations that he was somehow involved in Park Kyung getting exposed for his bullying. In an interview on October 15, Lee Sung Kwon stated, "I met Song Ha Ye, who has lived a hard life for years, and thought about producing her with good intentions. Fortunately, the response and evaluation of her song was good. The moment things were going right, it was misunderstood as sajaegi."



He continued, "When Song Ha Ye was having a hard time, I saw a comment on Park Kyung's school bullying on social media. Seeing that, I wanted to find the person who wrote the comment and see [Park Kyung] punished once. However, I never found the person, and I've never met them either."



The CEO also spoke up about conversations between him and his friends released on YouTube that sparked rumors he had an agenda against Park Kyung. He explained, "The conversations released on YouTube are ones I've had with people I know. At the time, I was very emotional, so I was angry when I mentioned Block B. However, the story isn't true. I don't want one person from the company's behavior to hurt our artists. I will take responsibility if I need to," adding "I don't want to forgive Park Kyung."



In other news, Park Kyung is set to begin his mandatory military service on October 19.



