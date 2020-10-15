Rookie girl group STAYC struts in with style in a group prologue film

Producer duo Black Eyed Pilseung's first hand-produced rookie girl group STAYC has released a bold and elegant group prologue film, ahead of their debut!

The group prologue film above compiles each of the 6-members' individual prologue films released earlier this week, before the ladies all come together and stun with their glowing visuals. The prologue films also features an audio preview of STAYC's signature introduction, which listeners can look forward to later on when the group makes their official debut!

STAYC will be debuting this coming November 12, with their debut album entirely produced by Black Eyed Pilseung. Meanwhile, the hit producer duo recently added on yet another chart-topper in their impressive discography, through Refund Sisters's "Don't Touch Me".