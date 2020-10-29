Netizens talk about the 3 unit groups from SM Entertainment that are greatly affected by the recent controversies

Recently, a netizen made a post on an online community about the unit groups from SM Entertainment that have been greatly affected by controversies this year.

This netizen stated that with the recent consecutive controversies of Irene and Chanyeol, the unit groups released by SM Entertainment this year have all been negatively affected by controversies.

The first unit group to be swept up by controversy was EXO-CBX. EXO-CBX was the first official sub-unit from the group EXO. It consisted of three members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin. The group made their debut in 2016 as they gained much love. However, the netizen claims it would be difficult to see this unit group again as Chen announced his marriage to his girlfriend and also the birth of their child. This news shocked many fans at the beginning of this year.

The next group is Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi. The duo released their song "Monster" as they successfully completed their promotion and solidified their name as the popular girl group. However, with Irene's recent attitude controversy, this is another unit group from SM Entertainment that took a hit from a controversy.

Lastly, EXO's Chanyeol and Sehun formed a duo sub-unit EXO-SC and released their mini-album '1 Billion Views'. Many fans were ecstatic to see the two EXO members create a retro-R&B album showing their musical talents. However, this group is now in the hot spot as the recent allegation against Chanyeol surfaced, bringing commotion to the online community.







As these unit groups are going through times of difficulty due to the controversy of their fellow members, fans and netizens are hoping the other members can come out strong. They are hoping some of the unit members are able to promote as solo artists.





Netizens' Commented:

"Oh man, we need to save Baekhyun and Xiumin."

"I think Seulgi can make a comeback as a solo artist. I think she has the talent to."

"I think Joy and Seulgi would be good too."

"I wish D.O., Baekhyun, and Xiumin form a group."

"Goodbye, SM unit groups."

"This is such a bad year for SM Entertainment."



