A netizen claiming to be Chanyeol's ex-girlfriend alleges that the idol member cheated on her and committed other misdeeds

[Note: This is just a rumor and has not been verified.]





On October 28, there has been a commotion in the online community as a netizen claiming to be EXO member Chanyeol's ex-girlfriend began exposing the artist for his misdeeds.

The female netizen posted on an online community and left a long letter to Chanyeol expressing her anger. She began stating that karma has gotten the best of the EXO member and began claiming that Chanyeol had cheated on her during the three years they were dating.



Chanyeol wearing the same beanie:

Netizens say the photo posted by Chaneyol's sister shows that the decor matches:

The netizen posted various photos of the artist as this information spread all across the web. She posted and expressed how disgusted she was as she found out about the number of people Chanyeol had slept with while dating her.

She posted,

"I don't know if I'm allowed to post photos, so I took the photos down, but I can reupload it if anyone needs proof.





Hi Chan__. I don't know if you read this online community or not. I've decided to write something like this, which I never did, to expose you. You must be surprised to see something written from me when you thought we had broken up. Well, I feel dirty and disgusting thinking about the three years I've been tricked by you. Chan__ this is the karma you brought onto yourself.



We started dating when you asked one of my acquaintances for my number. We began officially dating when you asked me out.

Then I found out the shocking truth since the three years we've been dating.

I tried not to believe in anything unless I see with my own eyes and hear with my own years. I even believed you when you denied everything.

But you were somebody else's first experience as you had one night stands with other people. I was so ignorant as you slept with new women while I was asleep.

You were so busy living a dirty life. There were so many various types of women like girl group members, YouTube streamers, flight attendants, and more.

Did you enjoy yourself?



You're very well-known.



Everyone around you knew how dirty you were except me.



Really, everyone knows about except me and your fans.



I thought it was strange when you weren't able to defend me when the member you don't like tried flirting with me without knowing our relationship.



You weren't even able to express your dissatisfaction in that situation and only cursed about him behind his back. I now realized it was because you couldn't be confident with your actions.



I told you as a joke that if you're going to cheat on me, don't let me know about it.



But you cheated on me quite a lot...



I heard there were ten or more from what I heard C.yeol.

If you were a decent human being, you shouldn't have done that with my acquaintances.

After less than two days we broke up you called and I told you about everything I heard, but you acted like you didn't know anything. I told you the names of the girls you slept with; you stayed silent for three seconds then you said, 'She what?' I was so baffled.



But you know what? I recorded that because there are victims who wanted to hear what your excuses were.



Do you know what's funny? You never said you don't know the girls I names who you slept around with. You should've at least pretended you didn't. You must think so light of me. You weren't even afraid. What makes that of me who was tricked by you for three years?



If there's a fault with me, It's that I didn't know you were this kind of a prick and tried to shield you, trusted you, and have no taste in people.



I think that's the only fault that I have.



I tried to hide the photos we took together just in case it got out to the public, and I thought it would cause you trouble in your work. So I didn't even tell my close friends that I had a boyfriend.



I trusted you when you told me you would die if your career in the music industry was affected by girl-problems. So I was busy trying to shield you.



Please become a decent human being.



I won't mention anything else other than this that can become a bigger issue.



You probably know what those are about.



My heart drops when I hear your name.



I wish the people of the world know how bad of a person you are.



Don't contact me."





















