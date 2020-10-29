After a fake photo of Chanyeol and Rose spread online, Dispatch warns they will take strict legal action against anyone who spreads false information using their watermark

In light of the recent controversy of EXO member Chanyeol, there was a photo of Chanyeol with BLACKPINK's Rose floating around the web.

After seeing the photo, rumors surfaced that Chanyeol and Rose were dating as people started to claim that the news outlet Dispatch had reported on the photo taken of the two. The photo also appeared on various online communities back in 2018 and had resurfaced in light of Chanyeol's recent allegations.

The alleged ex-girlfriend of Chanyeol had claimed the idol member had slept with various other girls, including girl group members. As the rumors spread, Korean netizens have revisited the photo of Chanyeol and Rose from 2018. Some netizens believed the photo was real due to the watermark and the photo being manipulated to look like it was released by Dispatch.

However, the photo was proven to be a fabrication. Furthermore, it was revealed that Dispatch had never even reported about the two idol members dating.

After the photo resurfaced, Dispatch posted a warning on their Instagram page. They stated they will take strict legal action against anyone who uses the Dispatch name to spread false information.

They also clarified that the photo of Chanyeol and Rose floating around the web is false and photoshopped.