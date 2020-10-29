[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] AleXa - 'Decoherence'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]

Track List:

1. VILLAIN

2. Burn Out

3. Revolution

4. Moon and Back

5. Revolution - English Version

6. Revolution - Instrumental

7. Villain - Instrumental

Decoherence marks solo artist, AleXa's newest second mini-album release. Since her debut, K-Pop fans have been intrigued by AleXa's edgy concept and cyberpunk aesthetic, and this album follows that pattern accordingly. Though Decoherence has 7 songs in total, we will be focusing on the four original tracks for the purpose of this review.

The album begins with "VILLAIN," an anthem-like song with dubstep progression that reminds me of "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites" by Skrillex. The song isn't super impressive, as the chorus has a bit of a repetitive flow that doesn't seem to build up, but AleXa is giving it her all on vocals, even if they don't suit the track perfectly. The song makes me feel a bit like it's a CL cover rather than an original song.





Unfortunately, the release doesn't really get more exciting as we move through the album. Track 2, "Burn Out," would be a bit better live than it sounds on the album. The song's chorus falls flat and doesn't really hold against the bridge and build up. The album's shining star is "Revolution," the powerfully entitled title. "Revolution" is hands down the best song on the release as it has the best progression and her rapping on it works perfectly. I rarely find that the title track is the best song on a release. However, this is a prime example of that occurring. It seems like comparably, the other songs didn't make as good of use of AleXa's vocal abilities.

"Moon & Back" is a nice ballad, but tracklisting wise just doesn't fit in with the release. Its sudden downtempo bpm and soft vocals after "Revolution" are startling in a negative way; however, the song itself is palatable. AleXa doesn't rock her slow ballad concepts as well as her powerful ones.

MV REVIEW

Right away, my favorite thing about the MV for AleXa "Revolution" is the fact that she matches her album art! The concept is edgy and different, and she brings elements of cyberpunk aesthetics in, which are great visually! I think her MV feels starkly different from what we typically see as K-Pop concepts, and I appreciate the courage it took to step out of the box on this one. The MV for "Revolution" is a must-watch as it's edgy, cool, and original. Her choreography is rather hypnotizing against the various futuristic backgrounds, and it does feel like you're being transported into another world.



SCORE:

MV Relevance…..8

MV Production….8

MV Concept……..8

MV Score: 8.0

Album Production…...7

Album Concept……...7

Tracklisting…………...5

Album Score: 6.3

Overall: 7.15