MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa reveals which Refund Sisters member she relates to most

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa revealed which Refund Sisters member she relates to most.



During filming for the October 30th episode of 'Entertainment Relay', the MAMAMOO members featured as guests to promote their pre-release track "Dingga". On their "Dingga" dance challenge, Solar named actor Ha Jung Woo as the celebrity she wants to participate most.



As for which Refund Sisters member she feels she's most similar to, Hwa Sa answered, "Uhm Jung Hwa unni."



In other news, MAMAMOO's tenth mini album 'Travel' and title song "AYA" drop on November 3 KST.