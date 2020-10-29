8

MAMAMOO reveal a fierce spoiler film for their comeback title track 'AYA'

MAMAMOO have released an exclusive sneak preview of their upcoming comeback title track, "AYA"!

In this spoiler film, each of the MAMAMOO members ask fans to look forward to what might just end up being the group's most dynamic MV release yet! After a sneak peek of the members behind the scenes during their MV filming, the spoiler film then moves on to the main preview of the "AYA" MV, captivating fans with its catchy melody in a matter of seconds. 

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO's full comeback with their 10th mini album 'Travel' is set for this November 3 at 6 PM KST!

Can't wait to 'Travel'!!!

