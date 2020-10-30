B1A4 reveal inside look at 'Like a Movie' dance practice session

B1A4 have revealed a dance practice video for "Like a Movie".



In the choreography practice video, fans get a sneak peek at the B1A4 members reacting to their choreography practice and practicing the moves for their latest track with their crew of dancers. "Like a Movie" is the title track of their fourth album 'Origine', and it was written by member CNU while he was serving his mandatory military service.



Watch B1A4's "Like a Movie" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.



