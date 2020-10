According to media outlet reports on October 30, Rain will be debuting as a new duo with his mentor, J.Y. Park!

Back on October 28, Rain's Sublime Artist Agency announced that the singer was currently preparing for his duo debut with a well known dancer, and that it would mark the "end of dance".

It turns out, Rain's dance partner is none other than K-Pop's 1st-generation dance legend J.Y. Park!

Stay tuned for more updates on Rain x J.Y. Park's duo debut, coming soon!