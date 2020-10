AB6IX have unveiled a charismatic 2nd MV teaser for their comeback title track "Salute", attacking fans' hearts with their handsome visuals!

In this MV teaser, AB6IX give a more detailed glimpse of their ferocious comeback choreography, coupled with dramatic shots of the members who have transformed from charming boys to confident soldiers!

Be ready for a completely new AB6IX when the group returns this coming November 2 at 6 PM KST with their 3rd mini album, 'Salute!